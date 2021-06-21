2 teens shot while sitting in car at red light in Olney, police say

article

Philadelphia police say two teens were shot sitting in a car in the city's Olney neighborhood.

It happened on the 5400 block of North 5th Street around 5:30 p.m.

According to police, the victims, ages 15 and 19, were inside a red Chevrolet Impala at a red light when they were shot by occupants of an unknown vehicle.

The two victims were taken to Albert Einstein Medical Hospital in stable condition.

So far, no arrests have been made.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

