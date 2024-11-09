2 women injured after double stabbing in North Philly: police

article

One woman is in critical condition after police say a double stabbing occurred in North Philadelphia early Saturday morning.

Officers responded to a stabbing incident on the 2700 block of West Lehigh Avenue at 1:57 a.m.

Upon arrival, police say a 61-year-old woman suffered stab wounds to her back, shoulder, and right hand.

She was taken to Temple University Hospital by police where she was placed in critical condition.

A 51-year-old woman suffered a stab wound to the head.

She was also transported to Temple University Hospital by medics where she was placed in stable condition.

No arrest was made, and no weapon was recovered.

The investigation is active and ongoing..

The Philadelphia Police Department urges anyone with information regarding this incident to contact the Northwest Detectives at 215-686-3353.

Tips can be submitted anonymously by calling or texting our PPD’s tip line at 215-686-TIPS (8477).



