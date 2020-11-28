20 shot over weekend in Philadelphia as gun violence rages

Gun violence raged in Philadelphia over the weekend as 20 people were injured in more than a dozen shootings across the city, according to police.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to seven shootings between 10:45 a.m. and 11 p.m. on Saturday. A dozen victims, including seven teens, were among the injured.

Investigators say two 16-year-olds and an 18-year-old were wounded in a triple shooting on Walton Avenue in West Philadelphia around noon. One of the 16-year-olds was shot several times in the torso and is fighting for his life, according to police.

Investigators in West Philadelphia are also searching for a suspect responsible for opening fire on a car with an infant inside. Officers say a 24-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman are expected to survive and the baby was not hurt. Also in West Philadelphia on Saturday, a 40-year-old man was shot in the neck and is recovering at a city hospital.

On Saturday night, police reported two shootings less than an hour apart. Officers in Brewerytown say a 26-year-old man was shot in the butt near the intersection of Myrtlewood and Master Streets around 5 p.m. Meanwhile, police patrolling the city's 12th district responded to Penn Presbyterian Hospital where a 22-year-old man arrived with a gunshot wound to the right arm.

As Sunday began, four more men between the ages of 29 and 47 were wounded in shootings around the city. Included in the early morning violence, a 35-year-old man was fatally shot in the chest in North Philadelphia.

Around noon, authorities say two men were gunned down on the 700 block of East Tioga Street in Kensington. According to police, a 23-year-old was shot 4 times and a 38-year-old had two gunshot wounds on the backside. Both victims are in critical condition.

Officers in West Philadelphia responded to two more shootings less than a half an hour apart. Police say a 19-year-old man was critically wounded near the intersection of North 58th Street and Media Street around 8 p.m. Shortly after, a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg on Wallace Street.

No arrests have been reported in connection to any of the shootings. The motive for the violence remains under investigation.

