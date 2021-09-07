20-year-old man critical after shooting near Temple's campus
PHILADELPHIA - Police are on the scene of a shooting near Temple's campus.
It's happening on the 1500 block of Guilford Place near 11th and Oxford streets.
Police say 20-year-old man was shot throughout his body. He's in critical condition right now.
Investigators say there are 11 spent shell casings at the scene.
So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.
