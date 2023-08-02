$20,000 reward: Search for suspect, vehicle in shooting death of 22-year-old in North Philadelphia

A man and his vehicle are being sought by police in connection to a shooting that left a young man dead several weeks ago.

The victim, identified as 22-year-old Nadir Smith, was found shot in the head, back and chest on the 3100 block of North Stillman Street on June 27.

He was taken to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Police say surveillance video shows the suspect, as well as the minivan he was driving at the time.

He can be seen tripping over a curb stop and talking with an unknown person before running away.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.