$20,000 reward: Search for suspect, vehicle in shooting death of 22-year-old in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A man and his vehicle are being sought by police in connection to a shooting that left a young man dead several weeks ago.
The victim, identified as 22-year-old Nadir Smith, was found shot in the head, back and chest on the 3100 block of North Stillman Street on June 27.
He was taken to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
Police say surveillance video shows the suspect, as well as the minivan he was driving at the time.
MORE HEADLINES:
- FBI: 3 suspects sought for string of armed robberies at 7-Elevens around Philadelphia suburbs
- Woman, 34, dies after being hit by car while crossing street in Wissinoming, police say
- 'We will press charges': Group of juveniles accused of vandalizing West Chester Railroad
He can be seen tripping over a curb stop and talking with an unknown person before running away.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.