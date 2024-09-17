2024 Election Guide: Everything Delaware voters need to know

With less than 60 days to go until Election Day, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are in the final stretch in their race to the White House, and voters are getting ready to head to the polls.

From date deadlines to key state and polling locations, here's everything voters in Delaware need to know before casting their vote:

When is Election Day?

Election Day is November 5. Polls will open in Delaware from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

When is the last day to register to vote?

Delaware residents must register to vote by October 12.

You can register to vote online, by mail, or at a number of government agencies, including any statewide Department of Elections office, Delaware Organized Voter Registration Program event, and other government offices.

Where do I vote?

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Election Day. Voters can vote as long as they are in line by 8 p.m.

Polling locations are available for voters based on their county and city.

If you encounter a problem while voting, call the Department of Election at 302-739-4277.

Absentee voting

In Delaware, residents can vote by absentee ballot by requesting a ballot online, then returning it to your county's Election Office by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters can also request an absentee ballot by mail, fax or email at least a week before Election Day.

Early voting

Delaware voters can cast their ballots at their county's early voting site from October 25 to November 3:

11 a.m. to 7 p.m. October 25-29

7 a.m. to 7 p.m. October 30-November 3

Find your county's designated in-person early voting locations here.

What's on the Delaware ballot?

President/ Vice President:

Democrat: Kamala Harris and Tim Walz

Republican: Donald Trump and J.D. Vance

Independent: Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Nicole Shanahan

Libertarian Party: Chase Oliver and Michael ter Maat

U.S. Senate:

Democrat: Lisa Blunt Rochester

Republican: Eric Hansen

Independent Party of Delaware: Michael "Dr. Mike" Katz

U.S. House

Democrat: Sarah McBride

Republican: John J. Whalen III

If elected, McBride would make history as the first openly transgender person elected to Congress.

Delaware Senate:

Voters will elect candidates from nine of the state's senatorial districts.

Candidates on your ballot will be dictated by the senatorial district you live in.

Delaware House of Representatives:

Voters will elect candidates from 40 of the state's legislative districts.

Candidates on your ballot will be dictated by the congressional district you live in.

Election Results

Official results for the 2024 General Election can be found online following Election Day.