$20K reward offered for information in deadly Kingsessing double shooting, police say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Philadelphia
The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify wanted offenders in connection with a deadly double shooting in Kingsessing.

PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying wanted offenders in connection with a deadly double shooting in Kingsessing

Police say the shooting occurred on September 3, around 3:30 a.m., on the 5100 block of Woodland Avenue. 

Authorities say two male suspects and the two victims were having a conversation when one of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired at the two victims. 

The suspects were in a blue-colored Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows and black wheel rims, according to police. 

Police say they are also searching for persons of interest, a woman and a man, who may have witnessed something. 

According to police, the two suspects were caught on surveillance video interacting with the persons of interest inside of a club. 

The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the homicide. 

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online