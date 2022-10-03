$20K reward offered for information in deadly Kingsessing double shooting, police say

The Philadelphia Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying wanted offenders in connection with a deadly double shooting in Kingsessing.

Police say the shooting occurred on September 3, around 3:30 a.m., on the 5100 block of Woodland Avenue.

Authorities say two male suspects and the two victims were having a conversation when one of the suspects pulled out a gun and fired at the two victims.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

The suspects were in a blue-colored Dodge Charger with dark tinted windows and black wheel rims, according to police.

Police say they are also searching for persons of interest, a woman and a man, who may have witnessed something.

According to police, the two suspects were caught on surveillance video interacting with the persons of interest inside of a club.

The City of Philadelphia is offering a $20,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the homicide.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 215-686-8477 or submit an anonymous tip online.