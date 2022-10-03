Woman killed, man found shot in the head on second floor of Southwest Philadelphia residence, police say

article

Homicide detectives with the Philadelphia Police department are investigating a double shooting that left a woman dead and a man hospitalized Monday morning, police say.

According to authorities, the shooting occurred on the 5800 block of Angora Terrace in Southwest Philadelphia around 5:17 a.m.

Officials say officers responded to a residence and found a woman, 48, unresponsive on the floor of a second-floor hallway with a gunshot wound to the back.

Medics pronounced the woman dead on scene at 7:30 a.m., according to police.

Another man, who is listed as a John Doe, was found in a middle bedroom on the second floor with a gunshot wound to the head and left eye, authorities say.

According to officials, he was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police say two firearms were recovered from the scene and no arrests have been made at this time

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.