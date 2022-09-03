Police: 2 men killed during overnight double shooting in Kingsessing

Philadelphia's weekend violence began with a deadly double shooting in Philadelphia's Kingsessing neighborhood Saturday morning.

Police say two men were killed after shots rang out on 52nd Street at Woodland Avenue around 4 a.m.

One man was pronounced dead on the scene, while the other died later at a local hospital.

The name and age of the victims has to be released.

Police have also not released a motive, or any information about suspects.