21-year-old man killed in Kensington shooting, police say

A man is dead after police say he was shot several times, including at least once in the head, Saturday night in Kensington.

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department were called to the 800 block of Westmoreland Street around 7:30 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Investigators say a 21-year-old was shot one time in the head and several times throughout the body.

The unnamed victim was taken by police to Temple University Hospital where he died, according to police.

No arrests were reported immediately after the deadly shooting.

