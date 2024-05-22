21-year-old accused of stabbing stepfather, charged with attempted homicide: police
TREVOSE, Pa. - 21-year-old Angelo Torres-Nantipia was arrested Tuesday night after police say he stabbed his stepfather in the chest in Bucks County.
Police responded to a residence on Boston Avenue in Trevose, Pennsylvania just after 8:30 p.m. after a caller who identified Torres-Nantipia as their brother reported the stabbing.
Upon arrival, they encountered Torres-Nantipia outside the home armed with a knife and took him into custody.
Officers say they then found Torres-Nantipia’s stepfather lying on the home’s patio deck with a chest wound and provided emergency treatment before transporting him to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital. He immediately received surgery and is listed in critical but stable condition.
Torres-Nantipia was charged with Attempted Criminal Homicide, Aggravated Assault, Indirect Criminal Contempt and related charges. Police also discovered that Torres Nantipia’s stepfather got a temporary Protection from Abuse Order against him in March.
Torres-Nantipia is currently being held at the Bucks County Correctional Facility on $1,000,000 bail.