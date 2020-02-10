DA: Prominent Delco attorney charged with 48 counts of child pornography
MEDIA, Pa. - Authorities have charged a Delaware County attorney with 48 counts of child pornography, prosecutors announced Monday.
Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer held a press conference to announce the arrest of 42-year-old Patrick Francis Lomax.
Prosecutors said Lomax filmed the pornography of multiple victims inside his home. One victim lived with Lomax, according to officials.
Lomax surrendered to the District Attorney’s Criminal Investigation Division on Monday morning. He was arraigned on the following charges:
– Photographing, Videotaping, Depicting on Computer Sexual Acts of a Child Under 18
– Child Pornography
– Interception, Disclosure or Use of Electronic Communications
– Criminal Use of Communication Facility
– Produce/Present/Direct Obscene Performance by a Minor
– Invasion of Privacy
The district attorney's office reminded residents that anyone who observes suspicious activity is urged to call 911 immediately.
___
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
___
