3 'Big Naddy Gang' members convicted in 2021 North Philadelphia shootings

District Attorney Larry Krasner will announce the sentencing of three members of a notoriously violent Philly street group for fatal and non-fatal shootings.

Prosecutors last summer charged seven BNG members with murder-for-hire plot shootings that left four people dead and eight injured between 2021-2022.

Krasner will be joined at a press conference Monday by local police leadership and members of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

What we know:

District Attorney Krasner will announce the conviction and sentencing of three members of the Big Naddy Gang – or BNG – Philadelphia street group.

The charges stem from investigations into both fatal and non-fatal shootings that happened in North Philadelphia in 2021.

Prosecutors last summer charged seven BNG members in murder-for-hire plots between 2021-2022, including one that was a case of mistaken identity.

The group's violent history also includes firing into a candle light vigil that was being held for a young homicide victim, according to investigators.

BNG was formed after 15-year-old Nahmeer Johnson was killed in April 2021. Officials say the gang has used the teen's death as justification for their violent acts.

What we don't know:

Prosecutors have not identified the BNG members whose sentences will be shared on Monday.