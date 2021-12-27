3 dead, 1 hurt after car crashes into toll plaza on Atlantic City Expressway

Three people have died as a result of a fiery crash on the Atlantic City Expressway on Sunday night.

The incident happened at 9:09 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the Expressway at the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza in Hammonton Township.

Police say a vehicle struck the tollbooth and became fully engulfed in flames.

The driver of the vehicle and two passengers sustained fatal injuries while a fourth passenger was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The accident remains under investigation.

