3 dead, 1 hurt after car crashes into toll plaza on Atlantic City Expressway
HAMMONTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. - Three people have died as a result of a fiery crash on the Atlantic City Expressway on Sunday night.
The incident happened at 9:09 p.m. on the eastbound lanes of the Expressway at the Egg Harbor Toll Plaza in Hammonton Township.
Police say a vehicle struck the tollbooth and became fully engulfed in flames.
The driver of the vehicle and two passengers sustained fatal injuries while a fourth passenger was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The accident remains under investigation.
