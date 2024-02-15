Family of 3 found dead inside Holmesburg home from suspected carbon monoxide poisoning, officials say

A family of three was found dead inside their Philadelphia home Thursday from what officials say is believed to have been a tragic case of carbon monoxide poisoning.

Authorities responded to the home on the 4000 block of Ashburner Street shortly after 1 p.m. for a wellness check.

Responding officers and fire personnel entered the home and found a 56-year-old man, 47-year-old woman, and a 12-year-old girl dead inside.

Jorge Cardona, 56, Maricel Martinez, 47 and Angelina Cardona, 12 | Photo and names provided by a family member

A family member identified the victims as Jorge Cardona, 56, Maricel Martinez, 47 and Angelina Cardona, who had just celebrated her 12th birthday on Saturday.

A fourth individual, a woman, was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for unknown injuries. She is in stable condition, authorities say.

MORE HEADLINES:

Acting Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Craig Murphy says the cause of their deaths remains under investigation. Philadelphia police later added that carbon monoxide poisoning was the suspected cause of death.

Following a preliminary investigation, Murphy said they do not have reason to suspect ‘anything malicious’ took place and that high levels of carbon monoxide were detected in the house when authorities arrived at the scene.

Murphy added that the request for a wellness check came after police were contacted by a school that one of the home’s residents worked at.