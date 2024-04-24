Driver accused of hitting 5 people with car outside Philadelphia grocery store charged

article

Authorities have charged a woman who they say struck five people with her car in the parking lot of a Philadelphia grocery store Monday afternoon.

Omobolanle Paige, 45, was charged with multiple crimes, including six counts each of attempt to commit criminal homicide and aggravated assault.

Investigators allege Paige was driving a Nissan Sentra when she struck four women and a man outside a store on the 6300 block of Oxford Avenue.

The victims ranged in age from 76 to 29, according to police, and three were taken to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Paige was taken into custody at the scene.