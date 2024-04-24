8 dirt bike suspects sought after teen shot, chased in South Philly attempted robbery: police

Scary moments for a 17-year-old when Philadelphia police say he became the target of a group of robbers overnight.

The teen was riding a motorized scooter when eight male suspects on four different dirt bikes tried to rob him on 10th and South streets around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When he tried to flee, police say the suspects chased him 10 blocks to 10th and Federal streets, where the teen was shot.

MORE HEADLINES:

Officers arrived to find the 17-year-old crashed into a car with a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

A single shell casing was also found at the scene.

Police are currently checking nearby cameras for suspect descriptions.