3 dead in fatal crash that shut down portion of Route 322 in Boothwyn: sources
BOOTHWYN, Pa. - A popular portion of a highway in Boothwyn is closed following a fatal crash that sources say left three people dead.
At around 2 p.m. Wednesday, FOX 29 received reports of a fatal crash on US-322 and Chichester Ave.
Sources say there were six people in the vehicle. Three people died in the crash.
They say Medivac flights were requested for two people that sustained injuries.
Us-322 remains closed as of 3:54 p.m
Check back for updates.