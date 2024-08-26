3 friends killed in crash honored at memorial in Vineland

Loved ones gathered at the latest roadside memorial on Panther Road in Vineland as the community mourns the loss of six people killed in three separate car crashes recently.

On Sunday night, a 26-year-old man riding an ATV was rear-ended by a 31-year-old man on a motorcycle. Police investigation paint on the road showed the path of both vehicles.

The impact was so bad police said both riders were pronounced dead on the scene.

They were the fifth and sixth young men to be killed in crashes in just eight days and all within close proximity.

In one of the three incidents, three friends from Millville were killed just 1.3 miles down the same road.

On August 17 at approximately 8:26 a.m., Vineland police responded to the area of Mayslanding Road and Panther Road for reports of a crash.

Police say the fatal crash involved a 2006 BMW operated by 23-year-old Ian P. Rodriguez, which was occupied by 26-year-old Joquan Carter and 24-year-old Shamere Bryant. All three were from Millville.

Preliminary investigation revealed Rodriguez was driving the BMW westbound on Mayslanding Road at a high rate of speed when it suddenly left the roadway to the right as it approached the intersection with Panther Road.

MORE HEADLINES:

Police say the vehicle then struck a utility pole, lost control, and overturned while striking an irrigation winch located on the farm field on the northwest corner of Mayslanding Rd and Panther Rd.

The two occupants of the vehicle were ejected as a result of the crash.

Unfortunately, all three men succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene.

Just two days after the three friends were killed, police say 16-year-old Thomas Gauntt IV, was killed after he collided with an SUV while riding his Honda street bike just one mile from the other two deadly accidents.

Police say the driver of a Nissan Rogue was trying to turn off one road onto another and police say Thomas struck the front of the Nissan. The 33-year-old driver of the Nissan was not hurt and no charges have been filed.

Thomas Gauntt's obituary says he was a vibrant spirit with a passion for anything with a motor.

The friends told FOX 29 that the same could be said by all the other five young men killed here in such a short amount of time.

These investigations are ongoing.