Child, possibly as young as 10, among 2 sought in Philadelphia carjackings

Investigators in Philadelphia are searching for two young armed carjacking suspects, including one who police say is as young as 10-years-old.

Authorities shared video of the pint-sized suspects who are accused of committing four gunpoint carjackings in North Philadelphia between Aug. 16 and Aug. 22.

One of the suspects is believed to be 17-years-old, and police estimate the second accused carjacker to be between 10-12-years-old.

The pair is seen walking along the street in two video clips shared by police, and hanging out in a SEPTA station in another.

Investigators are urging anyone with information on the suspects to contact Philadelphia police immediately.