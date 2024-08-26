Expand / Collapse search

Child, possibly as young as 10, among 2 sought in Philadelphia carjackings

Published  August 26, 2024 3:00pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Child among two sought in series of Philadelphia armed carjackings

Philadelphia police say a child, possible as young as 10, is one of two suspects wanted in connection with a series of armed carjackings.

PHILADELPHIA - Investigators in Philadelphia are searching for two young armed carjacking suspects, including one who police say is as young as 10-years-old. 

Authorities shared video of the pint-sized suspects who are accused of committing four gunpoint carjackings in North Philadelphia between Aug. 16 and Aug. 22. 

One of the suspects is believed to be 17-years-old, and police estimate the second accused carjacker to be between 10-12-years-old.

The pair is seen walking along the street in two video clips shared by police, and hanging out in a SEPTA station in another. 

Investigators are urging anyone with information on the suspects to contact Philadelphia police immediately.