Child, possibly as young as 10, among 2 sought in Philadelphia carjackings
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators in Philadelphia are searching for two young armed carjacking suspects, including one who police say is as young as 10-years-old.
Authorities shared video of the pint-sized suspects who are accused of committing four gunpoint carjackings in North Philadelphia between Aug. 16 and Aug. 22.
One of the suspects is believed to be 17-years-old, and police estimate the second accused carjacker to be between 10-12-years-old.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Woman charged for jumping fences of tiger, bear enclosure at NJ zoo
- Teen girl fatally struck by boat propeller at Jersey Shore, police say
- Parking lot shooting leaves woman injured in broad daylight outside Wells Fargo Bank
The pair is seen walking along the street in two video clips shared by police, and hanging out in a SEPTA station in another.
Investigators are urging anyone with information on the suspects to contact Philadelphia police immediately.