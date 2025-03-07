3 hospitals on brink of closure in Delaware County, leaving thousands without healthcare or jobs

The Brief Three hospitals in Delaware County are on the brink of closing. Preparations are underway to stop operations by the end of next week. Patients and thousands of employees are now facing an uncertain future.



Prospect Medical Holdings, the California-based company who owns Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Springfield and Taylor hospitals, filed for bankruptcy protection back in January.

They claim there is only enough money to keep hospitals open through March 14th.

What we know:

In a shocking announcement in a Texas Bankruptcy court, attorneys for Prospect Medical Holdings told a judge it won’t be able to make payroll for the employees at Crozer, Springfield and Taylor hospitals past March 14th.

It plans to file a motion to close the hospitals next week.

A judge called it, "…a monumental human impact if these hospitals close" with a "…a devastating effect on the community."

Dr. Monica Taylor, Chair of the Delaware County Council, said, "We had six hospitals in Delaware County and now, due to Prospect, we may only have two hospitals left."

Dr. Taylor is one of a long chorus of voices from the governor, attorney general and labor unions protesting the closure of the hospitals.

If a shutdown does occur, the county is already preparing its 911 dispatch system to divert patients to other regional hospitals. A wellness hotline has also been set up to help the more than half a million Delco residents determine where to go if they need medical help.

What they're saying:

If there is anyone who will feel the impact of the potential closure of Crozer Medical Center, it’s Felcia Dile of Aston. Dial is not only scheduled for surgery the very day hospital owners say they will close but, her mother has been a nurse at the facility for the past eight years. They both just found out Crozer Health may close next Friday.

"My mom is an ER nurse here. She wasn’t told anything until I texted her. My mom found out through me that her job - her hospital was closing," Dile explained.

"It was a for-profit entity that came in and just basically stripped it of everything and took as much money out of the system as it could and did not care about serving the community," Dr. Taylor commented.

By the numbers:

According to Prospect the closure will affect more than 3,200 employees and nearly 300 current patients.

Prospect says it too is preparing to transfer patients to other area hospitals. Some are hoping the "Foundation for Delaware County," a non-profit established after the sale of the hospital would help infuse millions for a short-term fix. But the judge was told that help isn’t coming.

What's next:

Back at Crozer, uncertainty hangs like the banner thanking the very people who may be soon out of a job.

"I think when it was put up it was like a thank you. But looking at it it kind of just seems like a big screw you essentially," Dile added.