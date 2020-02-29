3 injured after crash involving SEPTA bus in West Oak Lane

article

Police are investigating following a three-vehicle crash involving a SEPTA bus in West Oak Lane.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. Saturday at West Chelten Avenue and North Broad Street.

Three people, including the SEPTA bus driver, were hospitalized as a result of the crash.

No passenges were reportedly on board at the time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

