3 injured after crash involving SEPTA bus in West Oak Lane
WEST OAK LANE - Police are investigating following a three-vehicle crash involving a SEPTA bus in West Oak Lane.
The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. Saturday at West Chelten Avenue and North Broad Street.
Three people, including the SEPTA bus driver, were hospitalized as a result of the crash.
No passenges were reportedly on board at the time.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
