3 men sentenced to life for 2021 ambush killing of 2 teens in West Philadelphia: DA

Nearly three and a half years after two teenagers were gunned down on the streets of Philadelphia, a trio of men is being held responsible for their deaths.

Rayfiq Tiggle, 25; Tariq Chambers, 23; and Isaiah Jones, 22, were sentenced to life in prison last week after being convicted of murder and related offenses.

The ambush shooting erupted on June 11, 2021, at the intersection of 55th and Arch streets.

Officials say all three suspects watched from Chambers' girlfriend's vehicle while 17-year-old Nasir Brooks and 18-year-old Steven Griffin walked by.

Video shows the suspects rushing out of the vehicle and opening fire on the teens, before fleeing from the scene.

Officials say 16 shots were fired, fatally striking the teens as they collapsed onto the street.

Eyewitness accounts led police to find the suspected vehicle and its registered address.

All three suspects were arrested in December 2022, and sentenced to life without possibility of parole on November 15, 2024. They were also given an additional 20–40 years each for conspiracy.