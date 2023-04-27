Man sought in father-son duo accused of dozens of retail thefts across Delaware Valley

article

Police are searching for a Philadelphia man who they say teamed up with his son to rob dozens of retail stores in states across the Delaware Valley.

Jamaal Mitchell, 42, and Jahmir Mitchell, 24, are accused loading up carts with hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise at Sam's Clubs and Walmarts, and exiting the stores through a fire exit.

The Tilden Township Police Department in October reported that the Mitchells and another person tried to steal more than $930 worth of merchandise at a Walmart, and used a gun to threaten employees who tried to stop them. They left the store through a fire exit where a black Jeep Cherokee was waiting to pick them up.

Investigators say the October theft was one nearly 60 attempted or successful robberies carried out by the father-son duo in Pennsylvania, New Jersey Delaware and Maryland. The Jeep was frequently used in all the alleged thefts, according to police, and they often swapped New Jersey and Delaware license plate to elude police.

Authorities on Wednesday reported that Jahmir Mitchell had been arrested in Philadelphia on multiple warrants, including a 2019 retail theft in Tilden Township. Jamaal Mitchell is still being sought by police on charges of robbery, retail theft, terroristic threats and related offenses.

Police are still searching for the third unidentified suspect who is accused of helping the Mitchells in their string of crimes.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact local police.