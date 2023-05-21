3 people injured after two cars collide overnight on Center City street
article
PHILADELPHIA - Three people were found injured on the scene of a two-car crash in Philadelphia's Center City section early Sunday morning.
The crash happened near 16th and Vine streets around 3 a.m.
Police say three people were involved in the crash; a 33-year-old man, 33-year-old woman and 34-year-old woman.
All three were transported to local hospitals, but their conditions are not known at this time.
It is unclear what caused the crash, but both cars suffered extensive damage as a result.