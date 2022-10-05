3 sought for installing skimming device on card reader at Exton 7-Eleven, police say

article

Investigators with the West Whiteland Police Department are searching for three people wanted for installing a skimming device inside a store.

Authorities say the individuals sought entered the 7-Eleven located at 103 N. Pottstown Pike on Monday at 8:30 p.m.

According to police, one suspect distracted a store employee while the other two suspects put the skimming device onto the card reader.

They also sat a small child down on the counter, blocking the cashier from seeing the reader, officials say.

Detectives responded to the location on Tuesday, removed the device from the credit card reader and processed it, according to police.

Authorities are urging people who used a credit or debit card inside the store between the evening of October 3 and the afternoon of October 4 to check their bank statements for suspicious charges.

Anyone with information on the suspects or the incident is asked to contact police at 484-874-0358.