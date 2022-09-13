Pennsylvania nanny accused of using a parent's credit card for high-end shopping spree

A Pennsylvania nanny is accused of using a parent's credit card to rack up thousands in charges, including a shopping spree at several high-end retail stores.

Jessica Gadebusch, 20, was arrested and charged with third-degree felony after authorities say the parents of two noticed nearly $8k in erroneous charges on their card.

Anne Carlin, an Exton resident, said she hired Gadebusch when their daycare was suddenly closed by the state due to allegations made against the staff.

"We went on Facebook to the babysitting nanny groups and we saw Jessica’s post that she was available immediately," Carlin said.

During Gadebusch's two-week stint as the Carlin's nanny she was given their credit card to take their kids to the zoo and returned the card after the trip.

The Carlin's then noticed thousands of hundreds of dollars in charges at Sephora and LuluLemon, as well as an AirBnb transaction.

Investigators with the West Whiteland Township Police Department later found the Gadebusch added the Carlin's card to her Apple Wallet to make the purchases.

"We have to warn our residents that this type of thing may happen," Detective Scott Pezick said. "we allow people in our house, nannys, cleaners, home healthcare workers, and sometimes it’s just an opportunity for people to make bad decisions."

Gadebusch is due back in court for a preliminary hearing net month. Her attorney said Gadebusch admitted to her "mistake" and has nearly paid back all the money taken from the Carlins.

"My client made a mistake she immediately admitted to that mistake and she’s making amends," Attorney David Moscow from Alva, Foster, Moscow told FOX 29.

Meanwhile, the Carlins are using their experience to warn others about the possibility of scammers.

"Ask as many questions as you can, clearly have cash or pre-loaded gift cards to give to your nanny, but really just pay attention," Anne said.