3 sought in ATM theft from convenience store in Wissinoming

Philadelphia police are searching for a group of men who they say stole an ATM machine from inside a convenience store in Wissinoming early Sunday morning.

According to investigators, three heavyset Black men wearing dark clothes entered Brothers Convenience Store around 2 a.m. and stole the machine which contained an unknown amount of money.

The trio took off in a grey Toyota Camery and were last seen driving on the 4700 block of Van Kirk Street.

Northeast Detectives are using in-store surveillance footage to investigate the theft. Anyone with information should contact police.

Last Wednesday, investigators said three men stole an ATM machine from inside a corner store in Brewerytown. Police have not said if the thefts are related.

