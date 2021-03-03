Police: ATM stolen from inside convenience store in Brewerytown

article

Authorities are investigating after an ATM machine was stolen from inside a corner store early Wednesday morning in Brewerytown.

Police are looking for three men who they say broke into Brewerytown Convenience Store on North 29th Street around 1 a.m. and stole the machine.

Police did not provide a description of the suspects.

The ATM theft comes days after an vandals exploded an ATM machine outside a Wells Fargo Bank in Chestnut Hill and stole money, according to police. It's unknown if the incidents are related.

