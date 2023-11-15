3 students injured after school bus overturns in Garden State Parkway crash: police

A crash involving a school bus ended with several passengers, including students, being sent to the hospital Tuesday afternoon.

Troopers were called to the Garden State Parkway in Ocean County after the bus and a Lexus collided around 3 p.m.

The Lexus ran off the road into an embankment as the bus overturned in the left lane.

Authorities say a driver, school aide and three students were onboard, and were all transported to a local hospital for minor injuries.

The age of the students has not been released.

No other injuries were reported, and the crash is under investigation.