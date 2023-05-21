3-year-old dies after falling into pool in Northeast Philadelphia, police say

article

Police say a 3-year-old girl is dead after she fell into a pool in a Northeast Philadelphia neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

Officers responded to a pool on the 600 block of Lawler Place in Somerton around 12:17 p.m.

The girl was transported to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead just before 1 p.m.

No further details have been released, but police say no apprehension have been made,