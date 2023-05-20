Murder-suicide leaves man, woman shot dead inside North Philadelphia home, police say

Two people are dead after police say a man fatally shot a woman, then turned the gun on himself overnight in Philadelphia's Olney neighborhood.

Officers arrived to find two people shot dead inside a home on the 100 block of East Roosevelt Boulevard around midnight.

Both the 27-year-old man and 29-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene. The woman, identified as Katie Dales, suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the head.

Police say the murder-suicide likely stemmed from a domestic dispute as neighbors say they heard arguing from the house throughout most of the day.

Two young boys, ages 4 and 6, were also found at the scene, but it is unclear if they witnessed the shooting. They were transported to St. Christopher's Hospital, but it is unclear if they were injured.

The deadly shooting is under investigation.