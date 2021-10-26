4 charged in connection with fatal shooting of 17-year-old boy in Burlington Twp. Walmart parking lot

article

Four Willingboro residents are charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old in a Burlington Township Walmart parking lot, officials announced Tuesday.

According to Burlington County authorities, 19-year-old Kayhree Simmons and 19-year-old Jayviyohn Earley were charged with felony first degree murder, along with other related charges in connection with the October 7th shooting.

Officials went on to say 20-year-old Kweli McCants was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery and hindering. McCants was also charged, on October 14th, with possession of a large capacity ammunition magazine and possession of a controlled dangerous substance.

19-year-old Azza Kamnaksh was charged with hindering and obstruction, as well as other related charges.

The night of October 7th, officers responded to Walmart on Mount Holly Road, about 10:15 p.m., on reports of a shooting.

They arrived to find 17-year-old Albert Williams and his father, 44-year-old Dione Williams, Sr., were both shot.

They were taken to Cooper University Hospital, in Camden, where Albert died.

Earley, McCants and Simmons are being held in the Burlington County Jail in Mount Holly. Kamnaksh is at the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing.

