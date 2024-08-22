4 more critical as number of Philadelphia shooting victims reaches 13 in just 24 hours

Gunfire has taken over the streets of Philadelphia over the past 24 hours as six different shootings left at least 13 people injured across the city.

The violence began early Wednesday morning when two teens and an innocent bystander were struck during a triple shooting in North Philadelphia.

Three more people were shot over the next hours; two during a dog walk, and another while confronting a burglar.

Another bout of gun violence erupted late Wednesday night when four people were shot near a corner store in West Philadelphia.

Police say 28–30 rounds were fired into a storefront on the 4000 block of Lancaster Avenue just before 11 p.m.

All four victims are said to be in critical condition as police search for suspected shooters.

Less than 2 hours later, police responded to a double shooting at Front and Lehigh streets early Thursday morning. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

FOX 29's Hank Flynn reports that another person was shot at 40th and Ogden streets Wednesday night, bringing the total number of shooting victims to at least 13 during a very violent day in Philadelphia.

No arrests have been made in any of these shootings as police continue to investigate.