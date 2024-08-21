Good Samaritan shot confronting burglar in North Philadelphia: police

An act of bravery ended with an innocent man being shot by a burglar in North Philadelphia early Wednesday morning.

Police say it all began when a man was caught breaking into the window of a home on the 2000 block of North Bodine Street around 4 a.m.

When neighbors confronted the suspect, officials say he opened fire.

A 56-year-old man was struck in the stomach and taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

The suspect fled the scene, and has yet to be taken into custody.

An investigation is underway.

The shooting was one of three that erupted in Philadelphia in less than 2 hours on Wednesday, leaving six people injured.