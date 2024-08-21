Double shooting erupts during dog walk in Port Richmond, gunman lives in area: police

A dog walk in a Philadelphia neighborhood took a violent turn when shots were fired early Wednesday morning.

Two men were walking a dog near Almond and East Ealkhart streets when they were approached by another man in his 50s.

Police say an argument ensued before the suspect opened fire on the victims, hitting both of them.

A 29-year-old was shot eight times in the neck, chest and stomach, and was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

A 35-year-old man was also struck in the arm, and is said to be in stable condition.

The gunman lives just blocks from where the shooting happened, according to police. No arrests have been made.

It is still unknown what caused the initial confrontation, but police are investigating as they gather footage from the area.

The double shooting was one of three that erupted in Philadelphia in less than 2 hours on Wednesday, leaving six people injured.