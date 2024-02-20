4 injured in Allentown shooting that sparked temporary lockdown at Muhlenberg College: police

Police are investigating after multiple people were struck by gunfire less than a mile from a local college in Allentown on Tuesday night.

The shooting incident occurred on the 1800 block of West Turner Street, about half a mile away from Muhlenberg College.

Four people were shot, according to police, who say none of them were fatal.

Authorities have yet to release the victims' conditions or identities, along with any details about what led to the shooting.

Muhlenberg College issued a lockdown on campus Tuesday night, instructing students and staff to shelter in place. The lockdown was lifted hours later.

Witnesses told FOX 29's Hank Flynn that they heard at least 8–9 gunshots.

Video from the scene show police with ballistic shield removing children from a property near the shooting.