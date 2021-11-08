4 injured in Feltonville shooting, nearby schools temporarily locked down

article

A shooting in Philadelphia’s Feltonville neighborhood Monday morning sent four people to the hospital and prompted two nearby schools to temporarily lock down, police say.

The shooting occurred shortly before 11 a.m. on the 200 block of East Louden Street.

Police say three victims were exiting a corner store when they came under fire from an unknown number of suspects. The three victims ran down the street where a fourth person was standing and was caught in the crossfire.

Police say three teens, a 17-year-old and two 18-year olds, all suffered gunshot wounds to their legs. The fourth victim, a 29-year-old man, suffered a graze wound to the shin.

The 17-year-old victim and 29-year-old victim were transported to the hospital by first responders, while the other two victims were taken in private vehicles. All four victims are in stable condition.

Following the shooting, the Feltonville Intermediate School and Feltonville School of Arts and Sciences were temporarily placed under a lockdown. Both lockdowns were lifted shortly before noon.

So far, no arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered.

