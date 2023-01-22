4-month-old baby girl, teen mom home safe, police report
OLNEY - Philadelphia police say a teenage mom and her 4-month-old baby, reported missing Saturday night, are home and safe.
Police say they were last seen by a foster parent around 11:30 p.m. Saturday on the 800 block of Fisher in Philadelphia's Olney section.
Police reached out to the public for help and appreciate the assistance they received.
Officials say the teen and her baby are safe and at home.