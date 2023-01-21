Girl, 13, killed after blaze breaks out in Reading, officials say

An early morning fire turned fatal after it claimed the life of a 13-year-old girl in Reading.

Emergency crews responded as flames erupted on the 600 block of Summit Avenue around 4 a.m.

Fire officials say they found a 13-year-old dead when they were able to make entry.

A 63-year-old man was also found and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.