Man confesses to police after fleeing critical crash in Southwest Philadelphia: police

Philadelphia police say a hit-and-run suspect showed up at police headquarters hours after a crash that left a man in critical condition.

The 34-year-old victim was crossing the 5100 block of Grays Avenue when he was struck by a speeding vehicle around 1:18 a.m.

He was thrown about 9 feet, suffering serious head trauma.

Police say the driver initially fled the scene, but later confessed to being the driver around 3:40 a.m.

He told police where the suspected vehicle, a blue Chevrolet Camaro, was parked, so officers could locate it.

The crash is under investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time.