4 suspects charged with murder in Roxborough High School shooting to appear in court Tuesday

A formal arraignment is set to take place Tuesday morning for four suspects accused in the deadly shooting near Roxborough High School.

Troy Fletcher, 15; Yaaseen Bivins, 21; Zyhied Jones, 17; and Saleem Miller, 16; each face murder charges for the shooting that claimed the life of 14-year-old Nicholas Elizalde and wounded four others.

The shooting erupted after a football scrimmage outside of Roxborough High School on September 27, 2022.

All four suspects appeared before a judge earlier this month as prosecutors poured over evidence that lead to their arrests in a preliminary hearing.

Shocking surveillance video was discussed heavily during detective's testimony, which explained how evidence from the suspects' phones linked them to the scene of the crime.

A fifth suspect, 16-year-old Dayron Burney-Thosne, and an unnamed sixth suspect are still at large and being sought by police.