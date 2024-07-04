42 immigrants become US citizens at Battleship New Jersey for Fourth of July

Dozens will have the opportunity to celebrate Independence Day as new citizens of the United States after a special naturalization ceremony on the country's 248th birthday.

With the Battleship New Jersey as their background, 42 immigrants from 21 different countries took the Oath of Allegiance.

One of the citizenship candidates has been waiting 72 years to become a U.S. citizen.

He is one of nine U.S. military service members being naturalized during the Fourth of July event.

"It's euphoric, especially today on July 4th… it's a dream come true," said a current member of the U.S. Air Force, who immigrated to the U.S. when he was 13 years old.

This ceremony is just one of several across the country as immigrants complete their journey to citizenship.

"Ceremonies in honor of national holidays or significant historic anniversaries — like Independence Day — connect new citizens with our nation’s past, while welcoming them as part of America’s future."