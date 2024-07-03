Delco's very own Olympic runner Allie Wilson heads to Summer Games in Paris

From the running tracks of Delaware County to the international stage, Wallingford native Allie Wilson has punched her ticket to the Summer Olympics in Paris.

However, before she left for Europe she laced up her running shoes with FOX 29’s Chris O’Connell.

"What is it like to be a United States Olympic athlete?" asked O'Connell.

"Honestly, I don’t even think I know yet I’m still trying to figure it out" said Allie Wilson.

EUGENE, OREGON - JUNE 24: Allie Wilson looks on ahead of competing in the womens 800 meter final on Day Four of the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Track & Field Trials at Hayward Field on June 24, 2024 in Eugene, Oregon. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Expand

Wilson has been figuring it out her whole career on the track. Now, the Delco native is on her way to Paris for the Summer Olympics.

"I had one dream, one thing in mind and that is I wanted, and that was to be an Olympian." said Wilson.

Her road to the Olympics began with the CYO team at her local church, St. John’s Chrysostom.

Making the All-Delco Soccer team at Strath Haven High School, Wilson chose her love of running as her path.

After graduating from Monmouth College, a series of setbacks, stumbles and injuries arose, yet Wilson persevered and kept training.

Two weeks ago, her dream came true after qualifying at the US Olympic Trials in Eugene, OR.

Her family was proudly waiting at Philadelphia International Airport to celebrate.

Now, fresh off an endorsement with Nike Running, the 28-year-old with a megawatt smile will represent the US on the biggest stage among some of the fastest women in the world and a huge contingent of family members are coming with her.



"I have a lot of Delco pride being from here. I feel like I am who I am because of where I grew up and the people I’m surrounded by and who are part of my life" said Allie.

She says since becoming an Olympian her life will be forever changed.



"Honestly I feel like a celebrity. The little girls are coming up to me asking for a picture or autographs. It really means a lot because there are so many women I looked up to when I was their age, so I want to represent myself and my country well and show those girls what is possible," Wilson added.

Getting to the Olympics was always her dream.

Now that Wilson is there, winning a medal would be icing on the cake!