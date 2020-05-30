5 hurt in multiple shootings during overnight violence in Philadelphia

Overnight violence kept the Philadelphia Police Department busy with three separate shootings and subsequent investigations in three neighborhoods.

Authorities say ultimately five people were reported injured as a result of the violence.

FIRST INCIDENT

Two teenage girls were shot inside a home on the 2400 block of North Jessup Street in North Philadelphia.

Police responded to reports of gunfire and found a 15-year-old girl had been shot in her left leg and a 17-year-old girl had been shot in her abdomen.

Both teenage victims were taken to Temple University Hospital where they are listed in stable condition.

Authorities say there is no word on a suspect.

Advertisement

RELATED COVERAGE: CRIME & PUBLIC SAFETY

SECOND INCIDENT

Police say a man was shot multiple times in a shooting that happened in the Strawberry Mansion section of the city.

The incident happened around midnight at North 32nd and Monument Streets.

The victim, a man in his early 30s, was taken to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapon has been found, according to officials.

THIRD INCIDENT

Two young men are hospitalized in stable condition after a shooting in Southwest Philadelphia.

The incident happened on the 1800 block of South 67th street.

When authorities arrived to the scene, they found an 18-year-old man suffering a gunshot wound to his left leg and buttock.

A 19-year-old male was shot also shot and sustained a gunshot to his left left leg.

Both men were taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center. No charges have been announced in that incident.

All of the cases are under investigation by the Philadelphia Police Department.

RELATED COVERAGE:

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP