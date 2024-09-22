5 injured in 3 separate stabbing incidents over span of 3 hours in Philadelphia: police

article

Philadelphia police are investigating multiple stabbing incidents that occurred late Saturday night into Sunday.

Incident #1

At around 11:28 p.m., officers responded to reports of a stabbing on the 6600 block of Gillespie Street in North Philadelphia.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 22-year-old woman sustained a stab wound to her left hand and a 23-year-old woman sustained a stab wound to her right hand.

Both victims were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital via medics where they are currently listed in stable condition.

No arrests were made and no weapons have been recovered.

Incident #2

Shortly after the incident in North Philadelphia, police say another double stabbing occurred in Philadelphia’s Point Breeze neighborhood.

The incident occurred at around 12:02 a.m. inside a residence on the 1400 block of South Mole Street.

Police say a 38-year-old man sustained four stab wounds to his back. He was transported by medics to Jefferson Center City Hospital, where he was treated and placed in stable condition.

A 28-year-old man was also stabbed once in the right shoulder and once in the back. He was taken to Jefferson Center City Hospital via police, where he was also placed in stable condition.

Upon securing the scene, officers recovered a knife believed to be the weapon involved. Both individuals are being held in police custody as part of the ongoing investigation.

Incident #3

Just a few hours later, police say a woman was stabbed during a robbery incident in Philadelphia's Kensington neighborhood.

At 2:08 a.m., police say a 43-year-old woman was stabbed once in the right side of her torso during a robbery on the 3500 block of Kensington Avenue.

Medics transported the victim to Temple University Hospital, where she was listed in serious condition.

No crime scene was located, no arrests were made, and no weapons were recovered in connection with the incident.

The Philadelphia Police Department urges anyone with information regarding any of the incidents to call/text the PPD's tipline at 215-686-TIPS (8477).