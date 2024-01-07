Expand / Collapse search
5-year-old boy accidentally shoots himself with unattended gun inside Kensington home: police

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 8:52PM
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A five-year-old is suffering gunshot wounds after police say they responded to a call from St. Chris Hospital regarding the incident Sunday. 

Police responded to the 3500 block of Joyce Street at 5:14 p.m. due to an E-911 call from St. Chris Hospital reporting that a child with gunshot wounds had arrived via private vehicle with their mom. 

Upon arrival, police found the five-year-old shot twice in the right leg. 

Original reports stated the child was a girl, but upon further investigation, police confirmed the victim was a five-year-old boy. 

He is currently in stable condition.

Police say preliminary evidence suggests that the child accidentally shot himself with an unattended gun inside his home. 

Officials are searching for the scene of the incident. 

No weapons were recovered, and no arrests have been made at this time. 

This is an ongoing investigation. Further updates will follow as they become available.
 