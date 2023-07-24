5-year-old boy killed in Lancaster farm accident, officials say

article

Lancaster County police say that a 5-year-old boy was fatally injured in a farm accident on Monday morning.

Officers say they received a report of a child who sustained serious injuries just before 10:30 a.m. on the 100 block of Fulton Britain Road.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:

Emergency responders attempted to save the boy’s life at the scene, but say he ultimately died from his wounds.

While investigators have initially determined the death to be accidental, Lancaster police are continuing to investigate this incident.