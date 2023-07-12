$50k reward being offered after US postal worker assaulted, robbed in South Jersey

article

The U.S. Postal Service is asking for the public's help to find a suspect they say robbed one of their workers on the job last week.

A letter carrier was assaulted and robbed outside a home on the 700 block of Washington Avenue in Vineland on July 3.

MORE HEADLINES:

Officials have yet to say what was stolen, or if the letter carrier sustained any injuries.

The age and identity of the postal worker have also not been released.

However, a reward of up to $50,000 is being offered by the postal inspection service for information leading to an arrest and conviction.