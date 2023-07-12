$50k reward being offered after US postal worker assaulted, robbed in South Jersey
article
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.J. - The U.S. Postal Service is asking for the public's help to find a suspect they say robbed one of their workers on the job last week.
A letter carrier was assaulted and robbed outside a home on the 700 block of Washington Avenue in Vineland on July 3.
Officials have yet to say what was stolen, or if the letter carrier sustained any injuries.
The age and identity of the postal worker have also not been released.
However, a reward of up to $50,000 is being offered by the postal inspection service for information leading to an arrest and conviction.