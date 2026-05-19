57 Philadelphia schools move to virtual learning Wed. May 20 due to heat

The Brief Fifty-seven Philadelphia public schools will switch to virtual learning on Wednesday, May 20. All after-school and athletic activities at these schools are canceled due to ongoing high temperatures. The district has not yet announced when in-person learning will resume.



The School District of Philadelphia will move 57 schools to virtual learning on Wednesday, May 20, because of continued high temperatures and concerns about inadequate cooling in some buildings, according to Deputy Superintendent of Operations Oz Hill.

Schools shift to virtual learning amid heat concerns

What we know:

The district said the decision to switch to virtual learning was made "out of an abundance of caution, and in order to ensure the safety of our entire school community."

All early childhood centers at affected locations will also go virtual, and all in-person after-school activities and athletic programs scheduled for Wednesday are canceled.

Students were sent home with Chromebooks on Monday, May 18, to prepare for virtual learning, according to the district.

Families who need a device or repairs can visit the FitzPatrick Annex Building or Martin Luther King High School tech support centers, or call the district’s hotline.

The district said, "While the School District of Philadelphia acknowledges that in-person learning is the best option for students, the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and families remains our top priority."

The district is monitoring weather conditions and will update families when a return to in-person learning is possible.

Support services available for families

The district recognizes that shifting to virtual learning can be challenging for families.

They recommend visiting phila.gov to find food or meal distribution sites or calling the Philly Hopeline at 1-833-PHL-HOPE for free counseling services.

Families are encouraged to use Class Dojo, Google Classroom, or the Parent Portal to connect with teachers if they have additional questions.

The district said, "We will communicate through our standard channels once we’ve determined that date for our return to in-person learning."

The district’s Inclement Weather Protocol is guiding the response to the ongoing heat, with safety as the top concern.

What we don't know:

The district has not announced when in-person learning will resume for the affected schools.